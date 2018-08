SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual SA is slowly increasing its leverage ratio back to previous levels, Chief Financial Officer João Dantas said on Wednesday in a conference call.

BTG Pactual’s leverage ratio should reach up to 12 times shareholders’ equity, compared to the current eight times, Dantas told analysts. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by David Gregorio)