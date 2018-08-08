UPDATE 1-Brazil's BTG Pactual shares up on higher Q2 profits

(Adds shares performance and more CEO, CFO comments)

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Shares in Banco BTG Pactual SA rose on Wednesday morning, the day after Brazil’s largest independent investment bank reported that higher fees lifted quarterly profits.

The São Paulo-based bank reported on Tuesday 685 million reais ($182.56 million) in recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier, boosted by its fund management and investment banking revenue.

BTG Pactual’s loan book also grew. Chief Financial Officer João Dantas told analysts in a conference call on Wednesday that the bank expects that growth to continue in coming quarters.

BTG Pactual’s loan book reached 26.1 billion reais June, up 16 percent in the quarter.

Dantas said the bank is slowly increasing its leverage ratio back to previous levels and it could grow to up to 12 times shareholders’ equity from the current eight times.

“We believe this is a good set up for 2H2018, when the presidential elections could keep markets volatile,” Goldman Sachs analyst Carlos Macedo wrote in a note to clients.

Units in BTG Pactual were up 1.39 percent in morning trade, at 19.72 reais, outperforming a 0.22 percent increase by Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa stock index.