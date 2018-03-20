Brazil's BTG Pactual appoints Eduardo Loyo as new board member

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest independent investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA appointed on Tuesday Eduardo Loyo, who has been the bank’s chief economist, as a board member, according to a securities filing.

BTG’s shareholders will discuss his appointment on April 27 in a shareholder meeting. If approved, he will leave his position as chief economist.

Earlier this month, chief financial officer João Dantas said BTG is preparing for the gradual return of its founder and former chief executive André Esteves when courts drop charges against him. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Phil Berlowitz)