SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA will start testing a new consumer banking platform by year-end, Chief Executive Roberto Sallouti told analysts on a Tuesday call.

In May, BTG tapped the former chief executive of Telecom Italia SpA as senior partner to lead its retail unit, which will focus on a digital platform. BTG aims to become Brazil’s sixth largest retail bank by client total. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)