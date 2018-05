SAO PAULO, May 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual SA Chief Executive Officer, Roberto Sallouti, said on Thursday that its funding in local currency grew by 37 percent in the first quarter, a sign that investors may be recovering confidence in the bank.

On Wednesday, BTG reported recurring net income of 661 million reais ($185 million) in the first quarter 22 down from a year earlier.