Bonds News
May 12, 2020 / 9:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's BTG Pactual misses Q1 profit estimates

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA missed first-quarter estimates for profit and decided to reduce markets-related risks, bracing for the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 789 million reais ($135.63 million), 7% below analysts’ expectations, according to a Refinitiv consensus of 848.9 million reais, but up 9.4% year-on-year. ($1 = 5.8172 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below