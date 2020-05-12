Brazil's BTG Pactual misses Q1 profit estimates

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA missed first-quarter estimates for profit and decided to reduce markets-related risks, bracing for the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 789 million reais ($135.63 million), 7% below analysts’ expectations, according to a Refinitiv consensus of 848.9 million reais, but up 9.4% year-on-year. ($1 = 5.8172 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)