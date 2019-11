SAO PAULO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest investment bank, Banco BTG Pactual SA, reported a 56.6% rise in third-quarter net income on Tuesday on higher trading gains and investment banking fees.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 1.073 billion reais ($267.43 million) from 685 million reais a year earlier. ($1 = 4.0122 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)