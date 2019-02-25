UPDATE 1-Brazil's BTG Pactual profit falls on rising expenses

(Adds more details on revenues, expenses and loan book)

SAO PAULO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual SA reported a 4.4 percent decrease in fourth-quarter recurring profit on Monday, as expenses went up and offset higher revenues.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 711 million reais ($189.77 million) versus 744 million reais a year earlier at Latin America’s largest independent investment bank.

The bank’s total revenues rose 13 percent from the year-ago quarter to 1.549 billion reais.

Revenue growth was mainly driven by higher fees from asset and wealth management, the bank said in a securities filing. In November, CFO João Dantas said that the bank’s digital broker unit would likely drive growth in those two areas in the coming quarters.

BTG said net inflows to its management businesses totaled 26 billion reais.

Asset management firms in Brazil have benefited from the country’s gradual recovery and all-time low interest rates, which tend to push investors into investments with higher fees and out of plain vanilla government bond funds.

Non-interest expenses rose 8 percent from the same period a year earlier, mainly driven by salaries and bonuses.

BTG’s loan book grew by 15.8 percent in the quarter and reached 38 billion reais, roughly in line with management expectation.

The Sao-Paulo based bank reported an annualized return on equity, a measure of profitability, of 15 percent, up 0.7 percentage points from the previous quarter.

The bank also posted a 328 million reais gain with two investments in companies, Petrobras Oil and Gas BV (Petro Africa) and Eneva SA. ($1 = 3.7466 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)