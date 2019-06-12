Market News
June 12, 2019 / 12:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual prices follow-on at 46 reais per unit -source

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Banco BTG Pactual SA / Brazil’s largest independent investment banking firm, priced its units at 46 reais in a secondary offering, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Investment banking units of BTG Pactual, Morgan Stanley , Banco Bradesco SA, UBS and Banco do Brasil SA managed the offering. The bank aims to increase its free float from the current 18 percent level after the share offering. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)

