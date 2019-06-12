Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual prices follow-on at 46 reais per unit -source

SAO PAULO, June 11 (Reuters) - Banco BTG Pactual SA / Brazil’s largest independent investment banking firm, priced its units at 46 reais in a secondary offering, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Investment banking units of BTG Pactual, Morgan Stanley , Banco Bradesco SA, UBS and Banco do Brasil SA managed the offering. The bank aims to increase its free float from the current 18 percent level after the share offering. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler and Leslie Adler)