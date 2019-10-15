CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Brazil's BTG Pactual to distribute T. Rowe Price's funds in Latin America

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify that BTG will not be the exclusive distributor of T. Rowe Price in Latin America in change from press release on Monday)

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA said on Monday it has signed a deal to distribute funds managed by T. Rowe Price UCITS to investors in Latin America.

In a statement, the bank added T. Rowe Price operates in 16 countries, having $1.13 trillion in assets under management.

“We know them well because we have developed interesting projects together in Chile and Brazil,” BTG Pactual’s head of third-party distribution Ignacio Pedrosa said in an emailed statement.

“Now we are entering a new and very promising phase that will allow us to offer their funds and investment solutions to pension funds in Chile, Colombia, Peru, Brasil e Mexico, as well as to other professional investors in the region”, he added.

BTG Pactual is Latin America’s largest independent investment bank. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)