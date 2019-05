SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Latin America’s largest investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA posted a 9.2 percent rise in first-quarter recurring profit on Thursday, as fees in investment banking and asset management increased.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 721 million reais versus 660 million reais a year earlier. The bank posted a return on equity of 15.1 percent.