SINGAPORE, Sept 19 (IFR) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is selling shares totalling M$2.54bn–$2.60bn (US$605m-$620m) in Malaysia’s CIMB Group in the M$6.15–$6.30 range, according to a term sheet. Around 412.5m shares (or 4.56% of the share capital) are being sold in the clean-up trade and the price range represents a 2.5%–4.8% discount to the pre-deal close of M$6.46. CIMB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are the bookrunners. (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan)