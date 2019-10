West Coast U.S. law firm Buchalter on Thursday announced its launch of a cannabis and hemp industry group led by Orange County office managing partner and shareholder Martin Florman and Los Angeles-based shareholder Oren Bitan.

“We anticipate significant growth of this industry over the next decade,” Florman said in a statement Thursday.

