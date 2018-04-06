Buckeye, Trafigura load Suezmax oil tanker at U.S. port after upgrade

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) -

* U.S. midstream oil firm Buckeye Partners and commodities trader Trafigura said on Thursday that modifications to their terminal in Texas to accommodate large tankers were completed and the first shipment of crude on a Suezmax tanker took place

* The Buckeye Texas Hub terminal located in Corpus Christi shipping channel is 80 percent owned and operated by Buckeye while Trafigura holds a 20 percent stake

* “North American supplies have launched the U.S. on to the world stage as a new crude provider. Upgrading the terminal’s deep-water docks at Corpus Christi will help us to meet the growing demand for this product from European refineries and Far East refineries and petrochemical plants,” said Corey Prologo, Trafigura’s head of oil trading in North America

* Trafigura is one of the largest exporters of U.S. crude

* The Suezmax Mt Astra loaded 1 million barrels at the terminal on March 31

* The terminal receives crude and condensate via pipeline from the Permian and Eagle Ford shale plays. It has storage for liquefied petroleum gas and for 7 million barrels of oil (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)