Buckeye Partners export Bakken crude out of NJ terminal -sources

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners LP has begun exporting small volumes of Bakken crude out of its terminal in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, four sources told Reuters on Thursday, in what they believe to be the first such shipment from the U.S. East Coast.

The new shipments come as Buckeye Partners is preparing to export larger volumes of heavy Canadian crude oil early next year. The company has begun converting seven tanks at the terminal into crude storage in preparation for the higher volumes, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Chang)