Buckley fights insurance fraud claims with countersuit and motion to dismiss

Washington D.C.-based Buckley has hit back at an insurer that sued the boutique law firm earlier this month in an attempt to avoid covering a $6 million insurance claim for the loss of its former chairman, filing its own lawsuit on Wednesday in North Carolina state court.

Buckley said in its complaint that Oxford Insurance Company breached its contract and its duty of good faith with the law firm by failing to pay its claim for the loss of a key employee, former chairman Andrew Sandler, and for publicly disclosing that he had been under investigation for misconduct allegations.

