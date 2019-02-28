Erste Group open to buying Budapest Bank - CEO

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group is open to buying Hungary’s Budapest Bank, its chief executive said on Thursday, as Hungary looks for potential suitors.

Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban has instructed his cabinet to hold talks with banks that could buy Budapest Bank at a price equal to or above what the state paid for it, according to an announcement in the official government gazette last month.

“I could envisage that Budapest Bank could be a good addition, but we will not expand in Hungary unless we are told we are wanted,” Erste Group CEO Andreas Treichl said at a news conference in Vienna.

“If the right people approach us and say we would be very happy if Erste would buy Budapest Bank than we might think about it.” He did not elaborate on a price.

Hungary’s government bought Budapest Bank from the financial arm of General Electric in 2015 for $700 million.

Hungary has targeted at least 50 percent domestic ownership in the banking sector, a key plank in Orban’s economic policy which has prompted speculation that Budapest Bank will end up in domestic hands.

Orban instructed the minister responsible for state assets to conduct the talks and inform the cabinet about the results by June 30, the government gazette said. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)