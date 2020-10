Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday tapped associate justice Kimberly Budd to serve as the next chief justice of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, teeing her up to be the first Black woman to hold that position.

Budd’s nomination comes after chief justice Ralph Gants died on Sept. 14 following a heart attack.

