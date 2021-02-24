Judiciary officials seek $400 million more in funding for 2022, citing COVID and safety

Judges John W. Lungstrum and Roslynn R. Mauskopf told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that the federal judicial branch needs a 5.2% increase in its budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

Lungstrum, chair of the Judicial Conference’s Committee on the Budget, and Mauskopf, director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, requested $8.12 billion, which is $403 million more than the 2021 fiscal year budget, at a hearing before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.

