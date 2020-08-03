Ringless voicemails are calls, says judge in Budget Van TCPA lawsuit

A Nevada federal judge rejected Budget Van Lines Inc’s attempt to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it violated a federal robocall law, finding “ringless” voicemail messages are calls under the law.

The moving broker sought to have the judge toss a proposed class action under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act that alleges Budget called plaintiff Michael Caplan using a prerecorded voice about price quotes for moving services without his consent, arguing the complaint lacked constitutional and prudential standing and failed to state a claim.

