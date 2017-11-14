FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings soar on bid reports
Sections
Featured
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Man Group says bitcoin futures would draw it to cryptocurrencies
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Energy and Environment
Warmer weather threatens oil market balance
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
Special Report
Unsafe at any level: The series
Lead poisoning lurks in scores of New York areas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 14, 2017 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings soar on bid reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings’ shares rose nearly 26 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday, a day after a report that the company received a $2.3 billion takeover bid from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group.

Roark made an offer of more than $150 per share, a premium of at least 28 percent to the fastfood chain’s close on Monday.

Analysts at Wedbush, which boosted their price target to $130 from $115, said the offer is realistic and that Buffalo’s management could view it favorably with the stock’s current price representing limited visibility into same-store sales growth and margin trajectory.

“We believe a premium is now warranted given the potential for upside to expectations if wing cost declines are sustained, but remains a discount to M&A multiples given uncertainty regarding any potential deal.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2jmdx8l)

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.