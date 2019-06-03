Funds News
June 3, 2019 / 4:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Crypto pioneer Justin Sun pays $4.57 million for lunch with Warren Buffett

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency pioneer Justin Sun bid a record $4.57 million to have lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who famously referred to Bitcoin as “probably rat poison squared.”

The 28-year-old Sun, who launched Tron or TRX token in 2017, submitted the winning bid during a five-day online charity auction on eBay that ended Friday night.

Proceeds benefit the Glide Foundation, a charity in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district that serves the poor, homeless or those battling substance abuse.

Glide announced the winner in a release on Monday, with Sun confirming his winning bid on Twitter. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below