Crypto pioneer Justin Sun pays $4.57 million for lunch with Warren Buffett

June 3 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency pioneer Justin Sun bid a record $4.57 million to have lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who famously referred to Bitcoin as “probably rat poison squared.”

The 28-year-old Sun, who launched Tron or TRX token in 2017, submitted the winning bid during a five-day online charity auction on eBay that ended Friday night.

Proceeds benefit the Glide Foundation, a charity in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district that serves the poor, homeless or those battling substance abuse.

Glide announced the winner in a release on Monday, with Sun confirming his winning bid on Twitter. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York)