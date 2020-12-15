BRIEF-Buffett says small businesses need help, Solomon expresses concern about IPO euphoria--CNBC

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Buffett says u.s. Is fighting an ‘economic war,’ likens shutdown of parts of the economy to situation in world war 2 Solomon says the economy ‘still has a ways to go,’ but there has been a ‘meaningful recovery’ and ‘we see the light at the end of the tunnel’ Solomon says goldman is not advising people to ‘hold off’ on pursuing ipos Solomon says ipo market has been pricing in ‘perfect execution and enormous growth for a very long period of time,’ expects a rebalancing over time Warren buffett says u.s. Economy, small businesses need ‘another injection’, hopes congress will provide it -- cnbc Buffett says he hopes congress will extend ppp plan on a ‘large scale’ Goldman sachs chief executive david solomon, also on cnbc, says a lot of small businesses need help getting to the finish line Solomon says the federal reserve’s monetary policy in light of the pandemic proved ‘very very necessary’ Solomon says some investors are taking on more risk, and it is inflating some asset prices Solomon says he is personally concerned about euphoria in ipo market, but says many great companies with extraordinary prospects will continue coming to market