Police to release Romanian citizen detained over killing of Bulgarian journalist

RUSE, Bulgaria, Oct 9 (Reuters) - A Romanian citizen detained as part of an investigation into the murder of a Bulgarian TV journalist will be released without charge, a senior Bulgarian police official said on Tuesday.

“Our work is continuing. For the time being there are no facts and circumstances that we can announce. The Romanian citizen is to be released,” said Teodor Atanasov, the head of Ruse regional police. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Writing by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)