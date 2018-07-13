FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Build-A-Bear to extend sale after pay-your-age sale logjam -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - Global stuffed-animal retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc will extend its sale through the summer after its one-day pay-your-age event led to massive crowds and wanting customers, its chief executive told NBC News in an interview on Friday.

Sharon Price John called the overcrowded event, which had to be limited on Thursday, “heartbreaking” and said the company would offer customers a $15 voucher through Aug. 31, she told NBC’s “Today” program. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

