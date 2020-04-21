Westlaw News
April 21, 2020 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Builder’s risk policy covered wind damage, despite faulty-workmanship exclusion - 8th Circ

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A builder’s risk insurance policy that excluded losses from the insured’s faulty workmanship still covered damages that were caused by a combination of faulty workmanship and a windstorm, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a $580,000 jury verdict and post-trial ruling against Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company of America, which insured Joseph J. Henderson & Sons Inc during construction of the Bio-Solids Building at the Iowa City, Iowa wastewater treatment facility.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XSCpqD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below