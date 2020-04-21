Builder’s risk policy covered wind damage, despite faulty-workmanship exclusion - 8th Circ

A builder’s risk insurance policy that excluded losses from the insured’s faulty workmanship still covered damages that were caused by a combination of faulty workmanship and a windstorm, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a $580,000 jury verdict and post-trial ruling against Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company of America, which insured Joseph J. Henderson & Sons Inc during construction of the Bio-Solids Building at the Iowa City, Iowa wastewater treatment facility.

