Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak raises $234 mln - document

SINGAPORE, April 14 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak raised $234 million in new capital in a funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Microsoft, according to a sale document viewed by Reuters.

The startup, which claims 100 million users, is currently eying a public listing in Indonesia before planning to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the United States, sources previously told Reuters.

Bukalapak did not immediately respond to requests for comment