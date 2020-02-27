Bulgaria to open new concession tender for Plovdiv airport

SOFIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will seek to grant a 35-year concession to operate the airport in the country’s second largest city, Plovdiv, following two unsuccessful attempts to find an investor, the transport minister said on Thursday.

Rosen Zhelyazkov said he expected prospective bidders to pay 5% of the annual gross revenue from the concession on top of a fixed annual concession fee and invest at least 100 million levs ($56 million) in the small airport in southern Bulgaria.

“We expect an interest for the airport, whose development will boost transport connectivity in the region,” he told reporters after a government meeting.

The state-owned airport has also served as a reserve landing ground for Sofia Airport.

In 2018, Sofia picked China’s HNA Group to run and operate Plovdiv, but the company did not sign the contract amid a large-scale divestment plan to cut its debts and the government cancelled the process. An earlier attempt in 2016 failed to attract bidders.