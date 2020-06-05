Court clears concession deal for Sofia Airport

SOFIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s top administrative court cleared on Friday the way for the government to seal a deal with a consortium led by asset manager Meridiam to run and operate Sofia Airport, the Balkan country’s main air transport hub.

The Supreme Administrative Court has upheld a competition regulator decision that rejected appeals against the decision of the transport ministry to pick the Meridiam-led consortium for a 35-year concession of the Sofia Airport.

“A tree-judge panel established that the Commission for Protection of Competition correctly has not established any breaches of the procedure or discrepancies between the offer of the successful bidder and the tender documentation,” the court said in a statement.

Meridiam, which has teamed up with Germany’s Munich Airport as operator for the Sofia Airport, won the tender last July, offering an annual concession fee of 24.5 million euros and investment of 608 million euros.

Three other bidders, a consortium led by France’s ADP , Germany’s Fraport, Britain’s largest airport operator Manchester Airports Group, had contested the evaluation of the bids. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Louise Heavens)