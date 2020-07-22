UPDATE 1-Bulgaria signs concession deal for Sofia Airport

(Adds details, background)

SOFIA, July 22 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s transport ministry on Wednesday signed a deal with a consortium led by asset manager Meridiam to run and operate Sofia Airport, the Balkan country’s main air transport hub, for 35 years, the government said.

Paris-based Meridiam, which has teamed up with Germany’s Munich Airport as operator for the airport, won a tender last July, offering an annual concession fee of 24.5 million euros ($28.24 million) and investment of 608 million euros.

The deal was signed on Wednesday after a Bulgarian court cleared appeals by three other contenders for the concession: a consortium led by France’s ADP, Germany’s Fraport and Britain’s largest airport operator Manchester Airports Group.

Austrian construction company Strabag is also part of the consortium that will run the airport as well as renovate it and build a third passenger terminal.

Bulgaria picked the Meridiam-led consortium for the long-term deal although the consortium did not offer the highest annual concession fees, nor the biggest investment in the airport. ($1 = 0.8677 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jane Merriman)