Bulgaria cenbank to act on banks capital positions after ECB assessment

SOFIA, July 25 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank will take action to further strengthen the capital position of banks in the Balkan country following a health check carried by the European Central Bank (ECB) on six lenders, it said on Thursday.

The central bank said its estimate from the health checks showed that all six banks met the EU’s prudential requirements and the assessment showed the resilience of the Bulgarian banking sector overall.

The ECB will publish detailed results from its comprehensive assessment on Friday. It was not immediately clear why the central bank had decided to take further action when it forecast the banks had met the requirements. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Alison Williams)