FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 16, 2018 / 3:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bulgaria's Investbank acquires small Victoria Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 16 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s Investbank has signed a deal to acquire small Victoria Bank for an undisclosed sum, the receiver of insolvent Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) said on Monday.

The deal, which includes what Victoria owes to its owner Corpbank, estimated at about 85 million levs ($54 million), is pending the approval of the anti-trust authorities.

“The buyer has committed to fully repay the exposure of Corpbank to Victoria Bank together with the interest due at the date of the transaction,” the receiver said in a statement.

Investbank has won a tender for the lender over Bulgarian American Credit Bank.

Victoria’s total equity stood at 31.6 million levs at the end of last year and will help Investbank boost its own capital ratios. ($1 = 1.5787 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.