Financials
November 7, 2018 / 10:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bulgarian energy firm BEH repays 500 mln euro Eurobond

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) on Wednesday repaid in full its maturing 5-year, 500 million euro ($574.7 million) Eurobond, state-controlled BEH said, after it successfully tapped global markets earlier this year.

BEH raised 600 million euros in new five-year notes that will have an annual coupon of 3.5 percent between June and September.

The company has another, 5-year, 550 million euro Eurobond with an annual coupon of 4.85 percent due to mature in 2021.

$1 = 0.8701 euros Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.