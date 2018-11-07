Bulgarian energy firm BEH repays 500 mln euro Eurobond

SOFIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) on Wednesday repaid in full its maturing 5-year, 500 million euro ($574.7 million) Eurobond, state-controlled BEH said, after it successfully tapped global markets earlier this year.

BEH raised 600 million euros in new five-year notes that will have an annual coupon of 3.5 percent between June and September.

The company has another, 5-year, 550 million euro Eurobond with an annual coupon of 4.85 percent due to mature in 2021.