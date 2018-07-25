FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bulgaria's BEH says ups bond issue to 550 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, July 25 (Reuters) - State-controlled Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) has successfully upped a 550 million euros ($643.17 million) from 400 million euro bond issue on the Irish Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement.

BEH, which has another, 5-year, 550 million euro Eurobond with an annual coupon of 4.85 percent that is to mature in 2021, said the seven-year notes will carry a 3.5 percent annual coupon.

BEH, owner of Bulgaria’s biggest state energy firms for natural gas supply and transmission as well as power generation and coal mining, will list the new bonds on the Irish and Bulgarian stock exchanges.

$1 = 0.8551 euros Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Radu Marinas

