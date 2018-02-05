FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 4:59 PM / in 2 hours

Bulgaria's stock exchange acquires energy bourse IBEX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian Stock Exchange BSE , majority controlled by the state, has finalised a 5.2 million levs ($3.3 million) deal to acquire the Balkan country’s energy exchange IBEX after receiving all regulatory approvals, it said on Monday.

State-owned energy holding BEH pledged to transfer the control of the day-ahead power exchange, setup in early 2016, as part of a settlement with the EU over antitrust charges that it blocked rivals in the Bulgarian wholesale power market. ($1 = 1.5756 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by David Evans)

