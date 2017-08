SOFIA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Stock Exchange BSE , in which the country's finance ministry has a 50 percent stake:

*Says reached agreement to acquire Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX), controlled by state energy holding BEH

*Says to buy 100 percent of IBEX for 5.2 million levs ($3.13 million)

*Says acquisition is pending the approval of BSE shareholders ($1 = 1.6636 leva) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tsvetelia Tsolova)