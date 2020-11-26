Bulgaria approves 2021 budget with fiscal gap of 3.9% of GDP

SOFIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s parliament approved the 2021 budget with a fiscal deficit of .9% of gross domestic product, to boost public sector wages and pensions in a general election year, and offer more funds to frontline workers battling against the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s cabinet says more than half of the expected fiscal gap is linked to measures aimed to support medics, vulnerable groups and jobs amid the crisis, that has seen surging infections and anti-government protests.

The opposition says the budget plan lacks focus, accusing the government of trying to win votes from over 2 million pensioners and thousands of public servants, for an election due in the Spring, rather than offer targeted support measures for business.

“The budget does not serve party interests, but is entirely aimed at the national interest,” Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev told parliament upon approval. “It is our adequate economic answer to ensure stability and security amid COVID-19.”

The pandemic has forced the government to increase spending and revise its initial plans for a balanced budget to a fiscal deficit of 4.4% of GDP this year.

The 2021 budget factors in a 9.5% increase in revenues to 47.6 billion levs, which many economists say may be overoptimistic, given the uncertainty over the pace of the economic recovery.

The government expects the economy to contract by 3% this year and rebound to 2.5% in 2021.

Under the plan, the European Union’s poorest member state will raise the minimum state pension to 300 levs per month and increase all state pensions by 5% as of July. It will also boost all state sector wages by 10% and increase the pay for teachers and police officers by 17% and 15%, respectively.

More funds are earmarked to prop up its health and education systems, strained by the pandemic, but economists say the plan does not outline much needed reforms in these sectors.

The government plans to tap domestic or global markets next year, depending on market conditions and issue up to 4.5 billion levs in new debt to finance its fiscal shortfall. ($1 = 1.6397 leva) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)