SOFIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s centre-right government approved the 2018 budget draft on Monday, targeting a fiscal shortfall of 1.0 percent of gross domestic product as it gears to spend more on education and wages.

The Balkan country is expected to end this year with a balanced budget after initially targeting a 1.4 percent deficit, mainly due to stronger-than-expected economic growth.

The bill is pending parliament approval.