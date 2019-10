SOFIA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will target a balanced budget next year and expects to end 2019 with a fiscal shortfall of 2% of economic output, according to the draft 2020 budget published by the finance ministry on Friday.

Slower exports will limit economic growth to 3.3% next year, down from expected growth of 3.4% in 2019, according to the draft, which is pending approval by the government and parliament. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Clarke)