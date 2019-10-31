Bulgarian government approves 2020 balanced budget

SOFIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will aim for a balanced budget next year while boosting public wages and earmarking more funds for education and healthcare, the government said on Thursday after approving the 2020 fiscal draft.

Targeting a zero deficit and keeping low debt levels will be the budget’s main buffers against external risks amid growing economic gloom in the euro zone, Bulgaria’s main economic partner, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov has said.

The draft is pending parliamentary approval. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by John Stonestreet)