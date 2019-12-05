Bulgaria's parliament approves 2020 balanced budget

SOFIA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s parliament approved a balanced budget for 2020 on Thursday while boosting public wages and funds for education as the small and open economy prepares to join euro zone’s precursor, the ERM-2, next spring.

Bulgaria is currently running a budget surplus, but expected higher spending in December plus a $1.26 billion deal to buy eight new F-16 fighter jets is planned to tip the country towards a one-off budget shortfall of 2% of GDP in 2019.

The European Union member, which hopes to join the two-year waiting room for euro zone membership next April, plans to run balanced budgets through 2022 and keep decreasing its public debt, already the third lowest in the EU, to 17% of GDP in 2022.

Last week, rating agency Standard & Poor’s raised Bulgaria’s long-term foreign currency rating to BBB/A-2 from BBB-/A-3 with positive outlook, pointing its strong fiscal and external position and its progress towards euro adoption.

Sofia, which pegs its lev currency to the euro, sees its economy slowing only slightly to 3.3% next year, driven mainly by domestic demand from an expected acceleration rate of 3.4% in 2019.

Under the budget plan, Bulgaria, which is also one of the least indebted EU member states, may raise up to 2.2 billion levs ($1.24 billion) in new debt next year, including on global markets and keep its state debt below 23 billion levs.

Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov has said the balanced budget and low debt levels will be the Bulgaria’s main buffers from external risks arising from possible economic slowdown in the euro zone, its main export destination.

The centre-right government plans to increase all public salaries by 10% and boost teachers’ pay by 17% next year, delivering on pledges to boost incomes in the EU’s poorest member state and achieve an average monthly pay of about 1,500 levs ($853) in 2021.

The minimum monthly salary in Bulgaria will also see 9% increase to 610 levs in 2020.

Despite calls from the opposition to introduce progressive income tax rates for higher earners, the parliament voted to keep the income tax at flat rate of 10%. The corporate tax rate will also be unchanged next year at 10%.