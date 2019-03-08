Bulgaria cbank nominates new deputy governor to oversee banks

SOFIA, March 8 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian central bank nominated Radoslav Milenkov, chairman of the country’s deposit insurance fund, to be deputy central bank governor in charge of banking supervision, following the unexpected resignation of Dimitar Kostov from the post.

Parliament is expected to vote on the nomination of Milenkov in the next two weeks. Bulgaria is rushing to fill in the post as it prepares to join the European Union’s banking union later this year in anticipation of adopting the euro currency. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova)