Bulgarian parliament votes in new banking supervisor

SOFIA, March 22 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian parliament on Friday appointed a new banking supervisor as the Balkan country prepares to join Europe’s banking union and the euro zone this year.

Radoslav Milenkov, 46, will take over one of the four top jobs at the Bulgarian central bank and will be in charge of overseeing lenders for a six-year term after the unexpected resignation of his predecessor this month.

The European Central Bank is carrying out health checks at six of Bulgaria’s 20 lenders. Results are expected in July. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by David Goodman)