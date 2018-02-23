Bulgarian PM accepts energy minister's resignation over CEZ deal

SOFIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on Friday he would accept the resignation of the energy minister after she admitted links to the firm due to buy CEZ’s Bulgarian assets, but denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier on Friday Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova tendered her resignation following media reports that she was linked to the owners of Inercom, slated to buy Czech energy firm CEZ’s local operations.

“When I talked with her she told me that she knew them,” Borisov told reporters in Brussels.

“I want to confirm ... (the government) had not influenced that deal in any way,” he said, adding that independent regulators would look into the deal and decide whether to approve it.