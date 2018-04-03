Bulgaria will no longer take part in utility CEZ's asset sale

SOFIA, April 3 (Reuters) - The Bulgarian government will not take a stake in the energy assets that Czech power utility CEZ is selling in the Balkan country, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

“The Bulgarian state does not intend to participate in the acquiring, partially or fully, in the started and not finalised deal regarding the change of the ownership of CEZ assets in Bulgaria,” finance minister Vladislav Goranov told a parliamentary commission.

Last month the government said it was looking to take a controlling stake in the assets that include an energy distributor providing electricity to 3 million Bulgarians. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Louise Heavens)