Financials
January 7, 2019 / 12:27 PM / in an hour

EBRD extends 25 mln euros loan to copper producer Sofia Med

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has extended a 25 million euros ($28.6 million) loan to Bulgarian copper producer Sofia Med, unit of Greek Elvalhalcor, the bank said on Monday.

Several banks are extending parallel financing as part of a 85 million euro long-term joint financing package that will help Sofia Med set up a new research and development unit and develop new higher value added copper products, the EBRD said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8745 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Tsvetelia Tsolova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below