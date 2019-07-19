Cyclical Consumer Goods
Bulgaria will seek offers in $838 mln tender for armoured vehicles

SOFIA, July 19 (Reuters) - Bulgaria will invite four European companies to bid in a 1.46 billion levs ($838 million) tender to supply 150 armoured vehicles for its land forces over 12 years, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The ministry will invite Germany’s Artec, a joint venture of Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, France’s Nexter, Finland’s Patria and Swiss General Dynamics Land System- Mowag to send offers.

The Balkan country plans to pick a winner by Dec. 20.

$1 = 1.7423 leva Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova Editing by Edmund Blair

