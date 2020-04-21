Bulgaria seeks swap line with ECB

SOFIA, April 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank has asked the European Central Bank (ECB) to provide a swap line as an additional guarantee for the stability of the Balkan country’s currency board arrangement, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Tuesday.

Goranov said he expected a positive outcome, which could come before or when Bulgaria gets a green light to join the euro zone’s “waiting room” and the EU’s banking union. Sofia plans to apply to join both by the end of April.

“This is a very big support, an additional guarantee for the stability of the currency board, which although oversecured by 150%, remains a fixed currency mechanism which in a crisis situation should be supported and protected to the maximum,” Goranov told reporters.