Financials
April 21, 2020 / 9:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bulgaria seeks swap line with ECB

1 Min Read

SOFIA, April 21 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s central bank has asked the European Central Bank (ECB) to provide a swap line as an additional guarantee for the stability of the Balkan country’s currency board arrangement, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said on Tuesday.

Goranov said he expected a positive outcome, which could come before or when Bulgaria gets a green light to join the euro zone’s “waiting room” and the EU’s banking union. Sofia plans to apply to join both by the end of April.

“This is a very big support, an additional guarantee for the stability of the currency board, which although oversecured by 150%, remains a fixed currency mechanism which in a crisis situation should be supported and protected to the maximum,” Goranov told reporters.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
