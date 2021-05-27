Bulgaria economy minister sacks supervisory board members of state-owned bank

SOFIA, May 27 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s interim economy minister said he would dismiss two of the three members of the supervisory board of Bulgarian Development Bank on Thursday in an effort to improve transparency in the way the state-owned lender operates.

The interim government, which took office this month and will remain until a snap election on July 11, has begun a process of checking decisions and appointments made by the previous cabinet of long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

Appointed by President Rumen Radev, a harsh critic of Borissov, the interim government has pledged to restore public trust in state institutions and work to uphold the rule of law in the European Union’s poorest and most corrupt member state.

The minister, Kiril Petkov, said the two board members had declined to discuss publicly the bank’s lending policies after the interim government found that the bank had extended a total of 946 million levs ($590 million) in loans to eight companies.

Petkov said each of the eight companies concerned had received on average over 100 million levs, a situation that he described as “very alarming”.

Out of its 1.9 billion lev portfolio of loans to private clients who are not state institutions or other banks, 1.8 billion levs went to the top 20 borrowers, he added.

“This is not in line with the bank’s objective of providing financing to small and medium-sized companies. This is a complete disgrace,” Petkov said.

Petkov said there were many questions linked to the top eight private borrowers about their operations and final ownership, and said he would meet them all in the coming days.

Petkov said the bank would operate without a supervisory board until the central bank has approved his nominees to replace them. He has also proposed limiting the loans the bank can extend to any one client to 5 million levs.

The Bulgarian Development Bank is well capitalised, so there are no risks for its operations, he said.