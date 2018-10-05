Bulgaria cuts 2018 economic growth view to 3.6 pct

SOFIA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bulgaria has cut its 2018 economic growth forecast to 3.6 percent from 3.9 percent, mainly due to an economic slowdown in Europe, where most of the Balkan country’s exports go, the finance ministry said on Friday.

In its autumn macroeconomic forecast, the ministry said it expected domestic demand to accelerate economic growth to 3.7 percent next year.

The inflation forecast on which the ministry will draft its 2019 budget is for EU harmonised prices to rise 2.7 percent this year and 3.0 percent in 2019. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by Angel Krasimirov and John Stonestreet)